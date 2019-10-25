Eddie Murphy has spent the last five or six years ''doing nothing''.

The 58-year-old comedian was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but Eddie has consciously chosen to step back from the movie industry in recent years.

Eddie told 'Today': ''I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.''

Despite not working, Eddie didn't feel a strong urge to return to a movie set.

The stand-up star - who is the father of ten children - is instead happy to focus on his family life.

Eddie shared: ''That means I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s.

''What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish.''

However, Eddie is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves.

He explained: ''I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies.

''Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.''