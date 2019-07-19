Eddie Murphy is in talks with Netflix to film a series of comedy specials in a deal worth $70 million.
The 'Nutty Professor' actor recently admitted he is keen to return to stand-up comedy and sources told TMZ he's in talks with the streaming service to record an unspecified number of specials for them.
A $70 million is on offer, dwarfing the $60 million which Netflix paid to Dave Chappelle in 2017 for three specials and the $40 million Chris Rock earned for two in 2016.
The 58-year-old star recenty promised his stand-up return would come when ''everything'' was ''right''.
Speaking in a clip from Netflix's 'Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee', he said: ''I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. Still gotta go to the comedy club.''
The 'Coming To America' star recently admitted he is convinced he'll win an Oscar one day.
He said: ''I have a table all ready where it would look great. I'll wait because I'm pretty healthy, I'm gonna be around for a while and if I don't get it then eventually, when I'm 90 - what's the one they give you just because you've been in the business so long? Eventually they're gonna have to give me that. I already did 35 years in movies, eventually y'all gonna have to give me something. And if y'all wait til I'm 85, 90, I'm gonna come out a 90-year-old dude, in a sky-blue tuxedo - there's a reason why it's sky blue - and I'm gonna walk out and when they give me the award and they hand it to me, I'm just gonna stand there and urinate on myself in front of the world - the whole world - and just stand there. And then they're gonna have to play that music and then they'll have to usher me off. That's gonna be my moment. Don't make me wait!''
