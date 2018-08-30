Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are ''very happy'' to be expecting another child together.
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are ''very happy'' to be expecting a child.
The couple - who already share two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona together - can't wait to add to their family with their new arrival.
A source told People magazine: ''They are very happy to expect another baby. They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter. They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie's kids. They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.''
Eddie previously revealed he is set to be a father for a 10th time.
A rep for Eddie is quoted as saying: ''Eddie Murphy and long-time girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.''
The 'Shrek' star already has five children, Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, with ex-wife Nicole Murphey, who he split from in 2006 after 22 years of marriage. He also has a 29-year-old son, Eric, 26, with Paulette McNeely, as well as a son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood, and 11-year-old daughter Angel with Spice Girls singer Mel B.
And Eddie previously admitted that all of his kids are ''totally different from each other''.
He shared: ''You know what is funny? None of my kids are like me, and I'm sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They're good kids.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
Undemanding audiences may warm to the strong cast and crew of this family comedy, even...
Watch the trailer for Imagine That.Evan is a very successful businessman but doesn't really take...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Meet Dave Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy (Trading Places, Coming To America, Beverley Hills Cop) and...
In 1988, with his stock trading at an all-time high, Eddie Murphy outdid even himself...
I've never understood what children see in Shrek. Hardly a role model, the selfish and...
Shrek the ThirdThe full length trailerWhen his new father-in-law, King Harold (John Cleese) falls ill,...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....