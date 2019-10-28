Comedian Eddie Murphy has hinted he could give up Hollywood movies for stand-up because he feels he's much better suited to live comedy than acting.
Eddie Murphy could give up movies for stand-up.
The 58-year-old comedian has hinted his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy as he feels he's better suited to that than acting.
Speaking to WSJ Magazine, he said: ''Once I get back onstage, I kind of feel like that's what I was born to do more than anything.
''When I get back on the stage, I can't imagine wanting to do movies again.''
The 'Beverly Hills Cop' star - who has sons Eric, 30, Christian, 28, Miles, 26, and Max, 10 months, and daughters Bria, 29, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, Bella, 17, Angel, 12, and three-year-old Izzy - also revealed working on films keeps him away from his family too much.
He added: ''What I like to do more than anything is just be home with my family, chilling. It's really easy to feel like you're working when you make a movie.
''You've got to get up at five, six in the morning. I started making movies when I was 20 years old, when I made '48 Hrs'. That's f***ing 38 years. You've been on a movie set, you see how this s**t is. It's not a fun process.''
Eddie was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but he has consciously chosen to step back from the movie industry in recent years.
He recently explained: ''I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.''
And while he is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves - the star insisted his focus will likely be on his stand-up.
He explained: ''I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies.
''Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
Undemanding audiences may warm to the strong cast and crew of this family comedy, even...
Watch the trailer for Imagine That.Evan is a very successful businessman but doesn't really take...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Meet Dave Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy (Trading Places, Coming To America, Beverley Hills Cop) and...
In 1988, with his stock trading at an all-time high, Eddie Murphy outdid even himself...
I've never understood what children see in Shrek. Hardly a role model, the selfish and...
Shrek the ThirdThe full length trailerWhen his new father-in-law, King Harold (John Cleese) falls ill,...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....