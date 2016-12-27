Eddie Murphy insists he hasn't read a review of his work in two decades.
Eddie Murphy hasn't read a review in 20 years.
The 'Mr. Church' star opts not to read any critiques of the movies he stars in despite insisting they don't have any ''effect on him at all''.
He said: ''Oh, they [reviews] have no effect on me at all. I haven't read a review in, easily, 20, 25 years. I used to. I remember when 'Coming to America' came out, Siskel and Ebert gave it two thumbs way down, saying it sucked.
''Then 10, 15 years later, I remember seeing them do a retrospective and they were both, 'The classic 'Coming to America' blah blah blah.' The shelf life of movies changes over the years.''
And the 55-year-old actor and comedian - who has nine children from five different relationships - is keen to return to his stand up comedy roots one day as he is ''curious'' about what sort of material he would perform.
He told the Los Angeles Times: ''A few years back, I took a break from grinding out movies. I stepped back, took a breath and gave the audience a break, too. After 35 years in movies, I don't care who you are, people get sick of looking at you. But I'm always writing - a script, a song.
''One day I'll go full circle and do [stand up]. I'm curious to see what will come out of me. I'm so different. I stopped doing stand up when I was a kid. I was 28 years old. That's another lifetime. Times have changed. I'm not edgy - at all. And I don't want to be one of those middle-aged comics who go out and say, 'We had this and you guys have that.'''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
Undemanding audiences may warm to the strong cast and crew of this family comedy, even...
Watch the trailer for Imagine That.Evan is a very successful businessman but doesn't really take...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Meet Dave Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy (Trading Places, Coming To America, Beverley Hills Cop) and...
In 1988, with his stock trading at an all-time high, Eddie Murphy outdid even himself...
I've never understood what children see in Shrek. Hardly a role model, the selfish and...
Shrek the ThirdThe full length trailerWhen his new father-in-law, King Harold (John Cleese) falls ill,...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....