Eddie Marsan's mother Anna Thomas sadly passed away over the weekend.
Eddie Marsan's mother has died.
The 49-year-old actor has announced that his beloved mum Anna Thomas sadly passed away on Saturday (26.05.18) surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Alongside a black and white photograph of Anna, he wrote on Twitter: ''My Mum, Anna Thomas. passed away Saturday morning surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.
''She was happy and content because she knew we were alright. She looked beautiful until the end. You couldn't ask for more. (sic).''
The 'Snow White and the Huntsman' star didn't go into detail about what caused his mother's death or how old she was when she passed.
Less than a year ago, Eddie took Anna to Basildon Library for the United Voices Against Dementia event as he lent his voice to help Basildon Hospital patients.
He tweeted afterwards: ''It was a wonderful morning at Basildon Library with the team from Basildon Hospital. My stepfather died of dementia. My mum and I were honoured to record readings for reminiscence therapy.''
Meanwhile, this year looks set to be a busy one for Eddie as his new movie 'Mowgli', in which he portrays Vihaan, will hit the big screen in October.
The movie initially featured the name 'Origins' to make it different to 'The Jungle Book', a 2016 adaptation directed by Jon Favreau, but it was later changed to that of the fictional protagonist from Rudyard Kipling's collection of stories.
The synopsis said: ''Blending live action and performance capture, the story follows the upbringing of the human child Mowgli (Rohan Chand) raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often-harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo (Andy Serkis) and a panther named Bagheera (Christian Bale), Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own.
''All but one: the fearsome tiger Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins. The other story's central animal characters are: Kaa, the snake (Cate Blanchett); the leader of the wolf pack, Akela (Peter Mullan); the scavenging hyena, Tabaqui (Tom Hollander); Nisha, the female wolf (Naomie Harris), who adopts the baby Mowgli as one of her cubs; Nisha's mate, Vihaan (Eddie Marsan); and Mowgli's Brother Wolf (Jack Reynor). (sic)''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
The Watergate scandal is one of the biggest political incidents of the 20th century, which...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
With a gentle current of comedy, this relaxed British drama finds some cleverly involving ways...
Nathan (Asa Butterfield) is different. He has an amazing way with numbers - something which...
Despite a strong sense of the characters and the setting, this film struggles to engage...
God's Pocket seems to be an ordinary working class neighbourhood at face value; full of...
As another full-on Irvine Welsh adaptation Trainspotting did in 1996, this bracingly original movie puts...
After Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Pegg and Wright conclude their so-called Cornetto...