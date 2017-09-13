Eddie Izzard wants to direct movies.

The comedian-and-actor is currently starring in Stephen Frears' new movie 'Victoria & Abdul' alongside Dame Judi Dench and Izzard has now revealed he would like to step behind the camera but and is ready to ''fall'' on his face a ''few times''.

Speaking to Den of Geek, the 55-year-old star said: ''Not the first one, maybe the second, but yes, I think I have to. I think that's what I have to do. I did direct a couple at university, and I didn't like what I did, but I think I have to play the part and do some - I need to get a review that says, 'Why is he trying to be a so-so director when he's a brilliant actor?' I need to do that one. I need to get to that place. I think I'll probably fall on my face a few times.''

Izzard stars as Queen Victoria's son Bertie - who became King Edward VII - in the new comedy/drama and revealed there was a deal of preparation getting into the role.

He said: ''Yes, there's a deal. I've never measured it, say, this role is that, you just do what you feel you need to get in. Also, sometimes coming into a role there might be a different length of time to prepare, but the more you - I have noticed a reluctance in earlier years to know exactly where to start with research. Maybe it's laziness or lack of confidence about which way to go into it.

''The obvious thing that came into my head, or that I realised, was the better you researched it - the better you are into the character before you land on the set, the easier it's going to be.

''You're just going to be fully formed, I mean, obviously Daniel Day-Lewis does this to a huge extent and that's what I want to do, that's the direction I want to head to, so that when I'm there, getting to the set, I know where I am, rather than a week into it, getting the hang of it.''