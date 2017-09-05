Eddie Izzard will be running more marathons.

The 55-year-old comedian and actor - who ran 27 marathons in 27 days last year - has revealed he will be donning his running shoes again in the future as he admitted the challenge he underwent in 2016 was very ''tough'' going.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of 'Victoria and Abdul' at the Odeon in Leicester Square, he said: ''Well I am doing more marathons but cannot say anything as of yet. There will be more marathons, there will be more languages, there will be more films I am going to make. It was very tough.

''The double marathon on the last day, 11 hours and 5 minutes running, that was not easy but I got the picture on my watch. I got about 6500 calories burned in that one day and ran at 7.6km an hour. It is a long way to run it. But I got it done. It is a salute to Nelson Mandela as well. The generosity of the UK public; in the end, we got about £2.6 million.''

Meanwhile, Eddie previously revealed he can't bear it when people refer to him as a transvestite - a person who dresses in clothes appropriate to the opposite sex - because he has female genetics.

He explained: ''I'm not a transvestite. I have some of the same genetics as women, so I'm transgender. When I see a pair of nice heels, I think, 'Yeah that could work. That could be kind of fun, kind of sexy.' Anyone can feel that. We're obsessed with the differences between someone with a penis and someone with a vagina. Everyone should calm down and take a chill pill.''