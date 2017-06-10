Eddie Cibrian has branded his ex-wife Brandi Glanville as ''sad'' and ''sick'' after she claimed his current wife Leann Rimes is ''obsessed'' with her.

Earlier this week, Brandi hit out at the 34-year-old singer for ''copying her life'' and using her employees to ''harass'' her online, and now Eddie - who has two sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10, with Brandi - has slammed the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star for ''foolish'' comments.

In a statement obtained by MailOnline, Eddie said: I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife. LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating.

''After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant.''

And the 43-year-old actor also addressed claims LeAnn ''just happened to show up'' at a restaurant Brandi was at, saying he and his wife had made the reservation days in advance.

He continued: ''LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be. Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going.

''Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm. And for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage in 3 years is sad. Sick. This is not healthy behaviour. I'm very concerned.''

In Brandi's original lengthy statement, she revealed she had reached a ''breaking point'' last month when LeAnn allegedly ''hurt and tormented'' her by using her two sons ''as pawns''.

The 44-year-old star said: ''Over the past few recent years I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. I honestly do prefer peace.

''During these years I've dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years. I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end.

''My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend's Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother's Day (a day early).

''They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I've done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop.

''As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I'd like to be left to live it out without this nonsense.''