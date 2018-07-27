Ed Westwick won't face charges for his sexual assault allegations, after prosecutors deemed there to be a lack of evidence.

The 'Gossip Girl' actor was accused in November last year of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third in incidents dating back to 2014, but it has now been revealed he won't face court for the allegations as Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to file charges against him.

According to Variety magazine, the prosecutors filed a memo on Friday (27.07.18) which stated they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges, despite two of the women involved having provided witnesses to help corroborate their accounts.

The memo read: ''Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence.''

Variety reports that the third victim did not respond to inquiries from the District Attorney's office, and so they could not pursue charges in that case.

The memo also states that some additional women made allegations of inappropriate touching, but that the incidents fell outside the statute of limitations.

The 31-year-old actor had previously denied the allegations made against him by Kristen Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck on social media, but earlier this year removed his statements from his accounts.

After Kristina accused Ed of raping her in 2014, the actor tweeted: ''I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.''

He took to social media again after Aurelie accused him of a similar crime, where he slammed the allegations against him as ''provably untrue'', and insisted he would never do anything so ''vile and horrific''.

He wrote: ''It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

''I have absolutely not, and am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.(sic)''