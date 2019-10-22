'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick is reportedly dating South African model Tamara Francesconi.
The 32-year-old actor - who previously dated American actress Jessica Serfaty - has been dating the South African model for a number of weeks, and the loved-up duo decided to make their relationship public on Sunday (20.10.19), when they were spotted together in Los Angeles.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Tamara's head over heels with him and Ed is proud to tell everyone Tamara is his girlfriend.
''His friends and family all approve and think they're a great match.''
Ed endured a particularly turbulent time in 2018, when he was cleared of sexual assault prior to splitting from Jessica Serfaty, who he'd dated for the previous 16 months.
At the time, a source close to the actress explained: ''Ed did not dump Jess, I think they still love each other - they're just taking time apart to work on themselves and their careers.''
Prior to that, Ed was cleared of sexual assault charges, having faced allegations from four women in 2016.
However, the cases were eventually dropped, with prosecutors concluding there was insufficient evidence to continue with their investigation.
Blair Berk, Ed's lawyer, subsequently said: ''The evidence was clear from the start that each of the allegations made by these three women were absolutely untrue.
''It is a shame there are those who prejudged this case and that it took over eight months for Ed to be officially cleared of all of these charges.
''I hope that those who made such quick judgement here, not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case, will hesitate next time before they so publicly accuse someone who has committed no wrongdoing.''
