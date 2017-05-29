Ed Westwick ''disappoints'' his fans when he speaks in a British accent.

The 29-year-old actor - who hails from Hammersmith, London - appeared on New York-based 'Gossip Girl' for five years between 2007 and 2012 and admits his fans are always devastated when they find out his Chuck Bass accent is fake.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he said: ''So many fans are disappointed to find out I am British. One girl said about my English accent, 'What are you doing? Why are you speaking like that?'''

Meanwhile, Ed previously admitted he doesn't like to ''moan'' about being famous.

He explained: ''It's all my decisions that have led to where I am so it's all good. I'm not in any way moaning about that. Some people who are quote unquote famous and have some sort of attention can moan sometimes, but I don't think anyone should moan about it. I live a very nice life and I'm happy about that ...

''No one's trying to kill me, they just want a photo ... I look at someone like Cillian Murphy and think that he's the f***ing man - incredibly private. But then that said, I'm hardly private ... I'm f***ing on Instagram.''

And the British hunk doesn't like having a ''clear plan'' for the future because life always ''takes twists and turns''.

He added: ''I don't really have a clear plan. I think I just look at each moment as it is and if it feels like the right step then you just jump into it.

''I've never been one for planning too far off into the distance because you just don't know what's going to happen. Life takes twists and turns and that can lead to disappointment.''

Meanwhile, fans hoping to see Ed reprise his role as Chuck Bass will be disappointed as he recently admitted he wouldn't be joining any sort of reunion.

He shared: ''Nah, that's not gonna happen. I know there's a bunch of them coming back - I hear they're doing 'Will & Grace', they've done 'Gilmore Girls' ... But it's such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! ... And I did so much with that character - it's played out, man. It's done.''