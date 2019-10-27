London-born actor Ed Skrein has revealed he loves playing characters who contradict his real-life personality.
Ed Skrein loves playing characters who contradict his real-life personality.
The 36-year-old actor - who stars as Borra, a character who actively seeks conflict, in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' - has revealed there are specific characteristics he looks for in his would-be characters.
He said: ''With every character, as an actor, you're looking for nuance, layers, depth, and something interesting to grapple with, that's probably opposed to yourself and your own views.
''I try not to have anything antagonistic about me, in my normal life, which is healthy. However, with characters, people do approach me with roles for antagonists now, so it's about sifting through them and trying to find the ones that have nuance and balance and some depth.''
Ed also explained what specifically drew him to the role of Borra in the new Joachim Ronning-directed movie.
The actor - who stars in the film alongside Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning - told Collider: ''It's interesting when there's redeeming qualities of some sort, but it doesn't need to be redeeming. It needs to be interesting. This is the epitome of that.
''He has antagonistic traits, but for an extremely positive reason, and I don't think there's really anything villainous about him. He's a whole other proposition, in terms of antagonists, from my antagonists gallery.
''He was an incredible character to take on, to inhabit, and to exist in for three months.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Like James Bond, wilfully anonymous driver Frank Martin is reborn as a new actor without...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
Frank Martin is well known in the criminal underworld as an expert driver and deliveryman....
Asbjorn is the fearless leader of a Viking gang known as the Northmen. Having been...
Musician Ben Drew (aka Plan B) shows impressive skill in his filmmaking debut, even if...
Stylish filmmaking makes this dark thriller worth a look, even if the tricky premise feels...