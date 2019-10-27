Ed Skrein loves playing characters who contradict his real-life personality.

The 36-year-old actor - who stars as Borra, a character who actively seeks conflict, in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' - has revealed there are specific characteristics he looks for in his would-be characters.

He said: ''With every character, as an actor, you're looking for nuance, layers, depth, and something interesting to grapple with, that's probably opposed to yourself and your own views.

''I try not to have anything antagonistic about me, in my normal life, which is healthy. However, with characters, people do approach me with roles for antagonists now, so it's about sifting through them and trying to find the ones that have nuance and balance and some depth.''

Ed also explained what specifically drew him to the role of Borra in the new Joachim Ronning-directed movie.

The actor - who stars in the film alongside Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning - told Collider: ''It's interesting when there's redeeming qualities of some sort, but it doesn't need to be redeeming. It needs to be interesting. This is the epitome of that.

''He has antagonistic traits, but for an extremely positive reason, and I don't think there's really anything villainous about him. He's a whole other proposition, in terms of antagonists, from my antagonists gallery.

''He was an incredible character to take on, to inhabit, and to exist in for three months.''