London-born actor Ed Skrein is in talks to star in the 'Maleficent' sequel, according to a report.
Ed Skrein is reportedly in talks to star in the 'Maleficent' sequel.
The 35-year-old actor - who has previously appeared in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Deadpool' - is locked in final negotiations over starring in the much-anticipated Disney movie, which will see Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their original roles.
The sequel is set to be directed by 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' helmer Joachim Ronning, according to Variety, which reports that details of Ed's villainous role are being kept under wraps.
It also remains to be seen at what point the sequel will pick up the 'Maleficent' story, with the original movie having been based on the story of 'Sleeping Beauty'.
Angelina previously revealed she relished starring in 'Maleficent' because it was a less serious role than she'd grown used to.
The Academy Award-winning actress shared: ''It's such a great project that I imagine I would have always considered it [at any time in my career].
''After having directed and thinking that I wasn't sure if I wanted to act, it wasn't returning to act in anything normal. It was a crazy idea, and I was so challenged by it.''
Angelina, 42, explained that she was keen to do something entertaining and ''bold''.
She said: ''For me, as an actress, I wanted to not do something where I'm taking myself so seriously, and trying to do something for myself an my art.
''I wanted to remember what it is to play and entertain, and try something bold.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Like James Bond, wilfully anonymous driver Frank Martin is reborn as a new actor without...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
Frank Martin is well known in the criminal underworld as an expert driver and deliveryman....
Asbjorn is the fearless leader of a Viking gang known as the Northmen. Having been...
Musician Ben Drew (aka Plan B) shows impressive skill in his filmmaking debut, even if...
Stylish filmmaking makes this dark thriller worth a look, even if the tricky premise feels...