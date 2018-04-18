Ed Skrein is reportedly in talks to star in the 'Maleficent' sequel.

The 35-year-old actor - who has previously appeared in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Deadpool' - is locked in final negotiations over starring in the much-anticipated Disney movie, which will see Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their original roles.

The sequel is set to be directed by 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' helmer Joachim Ronning, according to Variety, which reports that details of Ed's villainous role are being kept under wraps.

It also remains to be seen at what point the sequel will pick up the 'Maleficent' story, with the original movie having been based on the story of 'Sleeping Beauty'.

Angelina previously revealed she relished starring in 'Maleficent' because it was a less serious role than she'd grown used to.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared: ''It's such a great project that I imagine I would have always considered it [at any time in my career].

''After having directed and thinking that I wasn't sure if I wanted to act, it wasn't returning to act in anything normal. It was a crazy idea, and I was so challenged by it.''

Angelina, 42, explained that she was keen to do something entertaining and ''bold''.

She said: ''For me, as an actress, I wanted to not do something where I'm taking myself so seriously, and trying to do something for myself an my art.

''I wanted to remember what it is to play and entertain, and try something bold.''