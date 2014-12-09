Artist:
Song title: Lego House Live (Acoustic)
Time: 03:00
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Atlantic

Originally released on 11th November, 2011, Ed Sheeran's 'Lego House' has received a new, live, acoustic music video. The original music video from 20th October 2011 featuring Harry Potter star, Rupert Grint.

