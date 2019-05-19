Scooter Braun has paid tribute to Justin Bieber on the anniversary of his first single.

The music manager has reflected on how he was confident the 'Sorry' hitmaker would ''change the game'' with his track 'One Time' and had to call in favours in order to get the single made and how they turned to social media in order to promote the new artist in a way which had never been done before.

He wrote on Instagram: ''10 years ago today we launched the first single for this young kid @justinbieber that I believed could change the game.

''We literally had to make the song ourselves outside of our label budget (which wasn't even open) and my friend @trickystewart made the song with us as a favor. We put it out with no plan other than let's hit the road with this guy @ryangood24 that @usher brought on and my friend @kennyhamilton who worked at T-Mobile in atl.

''We used YouTube and social media (never been done before at that time) to try and prove everyone wrong.

''@allisonjamiekaye and I met this wild man @dankanter who might be one of the top 438 guitar players from Canada and added him to the team. We got a dj named @djtayjames off the college scene and off we went. (sic)''

Scooter went on to ''thank and honour'' Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, for trusting him to take care of the singer, now 25.

He continued: ''@pattiemallette we were all so young but you trusted my vision for your boy and I thank you and honor you for that. 10 years later our lives have changed and that floppy haired kid has become a legend.(sic)''

And the executive went on to express his pride in Justin, who is currently at the top of the charts with 'I Don't Care', his duet with Ed Sheeran.

He wrote: ''But beyond all his achievements since ...I'm proud of the young man he has become. His heart for others is incredible and his growth at such a young age is admired.

''We have come so far in 10 years and so many other hits have happened (literally one right now with @teddysphotos at the top of the global charts) both in music and in life. But one thing has remained constant...

''@justinbieber is my family and I'm proud of him and I love him like family. #onetime #10years - watch what we do the next 10 years (sic)''