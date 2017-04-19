Ed Sheeran has a misspelled tattoo by Saoirse Ronan.

The 26-year-old flame-haired hunk told the crowd at his concert at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday (16.04.17) that the 23-year-old actress inked the words 'Galway Grill' instead of the title of his song 'Galway Girl' on his arm during the filming of his music video, which she stars in, for the chart-topping track from his album 'Divide'.

He told the sold-out arena: ''When we were filming it I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl from her point of view.

''It actually says Galway Grill. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the p*** out of me -- full on.

''I haven't actually told anyone that yet. I'm actually quite proud of her. It's the kind of thing I would do.''

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is heavily tattooed, but has grown used to the pain from the needle.

His regular tattoo artist Kevin Paul previously revealed the singer ''fell asleep'' during a tattoo session not so long ago.

Ed got Kevin to create a collage of inkings on his chest last year and he spent over 40 hours in the chair to get his unique collection.

He recently confessed that he ''passed out'' when he was getting an image of the Sagrada Familia, an elaborate Roman Catholic church in Barcelona, etched onto his stomach because the pain was so excruciating.

Despite his admission, Kevin insisted out of all his celebrity clients Ed is the most ''hardcore'' when it comes to taking the needle and he even dozed off for a short snooze as he has marking his skin with a design.

Kevin - who has worked on a host of stars such as Rihanna, Harry Styles and James Arthur - told BANG Showbiz: ''Ed is amazing for taking the pain. For a little geeky ginger kid - which was what he was like when I first met him - he used to take seven or eight hours at a time, he was proper hardcore he would proper go for it. Nowadays I probably do three or four hours on him at a time. The last time I did a tattoo on him he fell asleep, he was proper snoring, he fell asleep for about 20 minutes!''