Nominees for the 27th Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio will be voted in by the public from a longlist created by Q magazine to reflect the acts they support.
The voting system for the 2017 Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio features the first-ever longlist to help select the nominees.
The general public can now vote from the seven categories compiled by the staff at Q magazine of acts they've supported throughout the year.
Music fans have until Monday August 31 with the awards nominees shortlist announced on September 7.
This year sees Ed Sheeran, 26, left out of the Best Album category for his chart-smashing album 'Divide', however, he's listed for Best Act in the World Today, Best Track for 'Shape of You', Best Solo Artist and Best Live Act.
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, 44, will go head-to-head with the biggest bands in the business for Best Track for 'Wall of Glass' and he's also up for Best Live Act and Best Solo Act.
Speaking about the awards, Q editor Ted Kessler said: ''From returning rock'n'roll icons to grime's mainstream breakthrough and Ed Sheeran's continued conquering of the pop landscape, it has been a brilliant year for music. This year's Q Awards are a reflection of that and it's shaping up to be one of the events of the year. The newly-created longlists mean that voters will play a crucial role in helping to shape our shortlists, and live performances on the night from Sleaford Mods, one of the UK's most exciting live bands, and Manic Street Preachers, who have a long and illustrious history with Q, will cap off what promises to be another outstanding Q Awards.''
The ceremony will take place on October 18 at Camden's Roundhouse and will see Absolute Radio's Christian O'Connell host the evening for the fourth consecutive year.
Speaking about his return, O'Connell said: ''It's an honour to host the Q awards again this year and it's great to see Liam Gallagher back and going head to head with the biggest bands in the industry. This could be the liveliest awards in years.''
The longlist for 27th Q Awards is as follows:
Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe
Rag'n'Bone Man
HMLTD
Shame
Stefflon Don
The Big moon
Pumarosa
Girl Ray
Formation
The Moonlandingz
Sampha
Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio
Royal Blood - 'Lights Out'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble'
Lorde - 'Green Light'
The Killers - 'The Man'
Gorillaz - 'We Got The Power'
Kasabian - 'You're In Love With A Psycho'
The xx - 'On Hold'
Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'
Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'
Liam Gallagher - 'Wall of Glass'
Q Best Album Presented by Absolute Radio
The xx - 'I See You'
Kendrick Lamar - 'DAMN'
Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'
Sleaford Mods - 'English Tapas'
Paul Weller - 'A Kind Revolution'
Gorillaz - 'Humanz'
A Tribe Called Quest - 'We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service'
Laura Marling - 'Semper Femina'
Sampha - 'Process'
Jay-Z - '4:44'
Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Depeche Mode
Lorde
Father John Misty
The xx
Radiohead
The Killers
PJ Harvey
Stormzy
Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK
Lana Del Rey
Ed Sheeran
Lorde
Liam Gallagher
Paul Weller
Jay-Z
Wiley
Stormzy
Kendrick Lamar
St. Vincent
Q Best Act in the World Today Presented by Buster + Punch
Lorde
The 1975
Ed Sheeran
Adele
Radiohead
Queens Of The Stone Age
The Killers
Stormzy
Depeche Mode
Kendrick Lamar
Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green
Bunch of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)
The Inertia Variations (The The)
Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)
The Rolling Stones - Havana Moon
American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)
