The voting system for the 2017 Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio features the first-ever longlist to help select the nominees.

The general public can now vote from the seven categories compiled by the staff at Q magazine of acts they've supported throughout the year.

Music fans have until Monday August 31 with the awards nominees shortlist announced on September 7.

This year sees Ed Sheeran, 26, left out of the Best Album category for his chart-smashing album 'Divide', however, he's listed for Best Act in the World Today, Best Track for 'Shape of You', Best Solo Artist and Best Live Act.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, 44, will go head-to-head with the biggest bands in the business for Best Track for 'Wall of Glass' and he's also up for Best Live Act and Best Solo Act.

Speaking about the awards, Q editor Ted Kessler said: ''From returning rock'n'roll icons to grime's mainstream breakthrough and Ed Sheeran's continued conquering of the pop landscape, it has been a brilliant year for music. This year's Q Awards are a reflection of that and it's shaping up to be one of the events of the year. The newly-created longlists mean that voters will play a crucial role in helping to shape our shortlists, and live performances on the night from Sleaford Mods, one of the UK's most exciting live bands, and Manic Street Preachers, who have a long and illustrious history with Q, will cap off what promises to be another outstanding Q Awards.''

The ceremony will take place on October 18 at Camden's Roundhouse and will see Absolute Radio's Christian O'Connell host the evening for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaking about his return, O'Connell said: ''It's an honour to host the Q awards again this year and it's great to see Liam Gallagher back and going head to head with the biggest bands in the industry. This could be the liveliest awards in years.''

The longlist for 27th Q Awards is as follows:

Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe

Rag'n'Bone Man

HMLTD

Shame

Stefflon Don

The Big moon

Pumarosa

Girl Ray

Formation

The Moonlandingz

Sampha

Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio

Royal Blood - 'Lights Out'

Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble'

Lorde - 'Green Light'

The Killers - 'The Man'

Gorillaz - 'We Got The Power'

Kasabian - 'You're In Love With A Psycho'

The xx - 'On Hold'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'

Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'

Liam Gallagher - 'Wall of Glass'

Q Best Album Presented by Absolute Radio

The xx - 'I See You'

Kendrick Lamar - 'DAMN'

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

Sleaford Mods - 'English Tapas'

Paul Weller - 'A Kind Revolution'

Gorillaz - 'Humanz'

A Tribe Called Quest - 'We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service'

Laura Marling - 'Semper Femina'

Sampha - 'Process'

Jay-Z - '4:44'

Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Depeche Mode

Lorde

Father John Misty

The xx

Radiohead

The Killers

PJ Harvey

Stormzy

Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK

Lana Del Rey

Ed Sheeran

Lorde

Liam Gallagher

Paul Weller

Jay-Z

Wiley

Stormzy

Kendrick Lamar

St. Vincent

Q Best Act in the World Today Presented by Buster + Punch

Lorde

The 1975

Ed Sheeran

Adele

Radiohead

Queens Of The Stone Age

The Killers

Stormzy

Depeche Mode

Kendrick Lamar

Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green

Bunch of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

The Inertia Variations (The The)

Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

The Rolling Stones - Havana Moon

American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)