Ed Sheeran persuaded Jessie Ware to confront her feelings about being abandoned by her father on her new album.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker collaborated with Jessie on personal track 'Sam' on her new album 'Glasshouse', which she wrote for her daughter - who was born in September 2016 - and husband Sam Burrows.

The song includes the line: ''I hope she knows I've found a man far from my father: Sam, my baby and me.''

Jessie, 33, penned the track with Ed when she was eight months pregnant and the songwriter really pushed her to be honest on the track.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''He could see that I was ready to pop, and so he was like, 'Let's go there.'

''The father line, he definitely pushed. I said, I don't know, am I p***ing my father off? He said, if it feels uncomfortable, maybe you should be doing it. And so I went for it.''

Jessie's father, the former Panorama journalist John Ware, walked out on her and her mother and sister when she was just nine year old.

She said: ''It was quite a public thing ... it was really horrible, actually.''

The 'Say You Love Me' singer also revealed how she has not been able to take time out from work to focus on being a mother as it would be detrimental to her music career.

Jessie said: ''I didn't get a maternity leave! I was writing emails a few days after [giving birth] because I'm self-employed and it's my business.''