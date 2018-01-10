Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi dominate the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations.
Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, and Luis Fonsi will battle it out to win Song of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The popular artists each have a total of five nominations between them, including the chance to win the biggest accolade of the night for their respective songs; 'Shape of You', 'Wild Thoughts', 'That's What I Like' and 'Despacito'.
British star Ed, 26, is also up for Male Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics for 'Perfect', Best Cover Song for 'Touch' by Little Mix and Best Music Video for 'Shape of You'.
Rihanna and DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' has the chance of taking home Best Collaboration and Hip Hop Song of the Year.
Rihanna has also been shortlisted for R&B Artist of the Year, whilst Khaled is up for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Music Video Socially' for 'I'm The One'.
Bruno has nominations for Male Artist of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, Best Music Video Socially and R&B Song of the Year for 'That's What I like'.
Whilst Latin star Luis Fonsi could also sweep the board with nods for Best Collaboration and Best Music Video Socially for 'Despacito', plus Latin Artist of the Year.
Meanwhile, all four members of One Direction, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, will go head-to-head in the Best Solo Breakout Socially Voted Category, after launching their own careers.
This year, ahead of the ceremony, which will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 11, iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the event, each night from 8pm, with the winners giving their speeches.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations shortlist is as follows:
Song of the Year
Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
That's What I Like Bruno Mars
Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of the Year
Alessia Cara
Halsey
Pink
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Portugal The Man
The Chainsmokers
Best Collaboration
Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Dont Wanna Know Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Stay Zedd and Alessia Cara
Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Best New Pop Artist
Camila Cabello
Julia Michaels
Liam Payne
Logic
Niall Horan
Best New RockAlternative Rock Artist
Greta Van Fleet
Judah The Lion
K.Flay
RagnBone Man
The Revivalists
Rock Song of the Year
Go To War Nothing More
Help Papa Roach
Run Foo Fighters
Rx Medicate Theory of a Deadman
Song 3 Stone Sour
Rock Artist of the Year
Foo Fighters
Highly Suspect
Metallica
Papa Roach
Royal Blood
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
It Ain't Me Kygo and Selena Gomez
No Promises Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
Rockabye Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Stay Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
Cheat Codes
Kygo
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
HipHop Song of the Year
Bad and Boujee Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Bodak Yellow Cardi B
HUMBLE Kendrick Lamar
Rockstar Post Malone
Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
HipHop Artist of the Year
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Gold-Link
Lil Uzi Vert
Playboi Carti
R&B Song of the Year
BED Jacquees
Location Khalid
Love Galore SZA featuring Travis Scott
Redbone Childish Gambino
That's What I Like Bruno Mars
R&B Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Khalid
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist
6LACK
Kehlani
Kevin Ross
Khalid
SZA
Latin Song of the Year
Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
El Amante Nicky Jam
Hey DJ CNCO
Mi Gente J Balvin featuring Willy William
Súbeme La Radio Enrique Iglesias
Latin Artist of the Year
CNCO
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Nicky Jam
Shakira
Best New Latin Artist
Abraham Mateo
Bad Bunny
Danny Ocean
Karol G
Ozuna
Best Lyrics Socially Voted Category
Bodak Yellow Cardi B
Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Theres Nothing Holding Me Back Shawn Mendes
Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift
Perfect Ed Sheeran
Slow Hands Niall Horan
Best Fan Army
Arianators Ariana Grande
Beliebers Justin Bieber
BTS BTS
Camilizers Camila Cabello
EXOL EXO
Harmonizers Fifth Harmony
Lovatics Demi Lovato
Mendes Army Shawn Mendes
Mixers Little Mix
Selenators Selena Gomez
Smilers Miley Cyrus
Swifties Taylor Swift
Best Music Video Socially Voted Category
Bad Liar Selena Gomez
Bodak Yellow Cardi B
Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Im The One DJ Khaled
Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift
Malibu Miley Cyrus
New Rules Dua Lipa
Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
Sign Of The Times Harry Styles
Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato
Swish Swish Katy Perry
That's What I Like Bruno Mars
Theres Nothing Holding Me Back Shawn Mendes
Best Solo Breakout Socially Voted Category
Camila Cabello
Harry Styles
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
