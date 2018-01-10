Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, and Luis Fonsi will battle it out to win Song of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The popular artists each have a total of five nominations between them, including the chance to win the biggest accolade of the night for their respective songs; 'Shape of You', 'Wild Thoughts', 'That's What I Like' and 'Despacito'.

British star Ed, 26, is also up for Male Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics for 'Perfect', Best Cover Song for 'Touch' by Little Mix and Best Music Video for 'Shape of You'.

Rihanna and DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' has the chance of taking home Best Collaboration and Hip Hop Song of the Year.

Rihanna has also been shortlisted for R&B Artist of the Year, whilst Khaled is up for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Music Video Socially' for 'I'm The One'.

Bruno has nominations for Male Artist of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, Best Music Video Socially and R&B Song of the Year for 'That's What I like'.

Whilst Latin star Luis Fonsi could also sweep the board with nods for Best Collaboration and Best Music Video Socially for 'Despacito', plus Latin Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, all four members of One Direction, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, will go head-to-head in the Best Solo Breakout Socially Voted Category, after launching their own careers.

This year, ahead of the ceremony, which will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 11, iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the event, each night from 8pm, with the winners giving their speeches.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations shortlist is as follows:

Song of the Year

Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Shape Of You Ed Sheeran

Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

That's What I Like Bruno Mars

Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of the Year

Alessia Cara

Halsey

Pink

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Portugal The Man

The Chainsmokers

Best Collaboration

Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Dont Wanna Know Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Stay Zedd and Alessia Cara

Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Best New Pop Artist

Camila Cabello

Julia Michaels

Liam Payne

Logic

Niall Horan

Best New RockAlternative Rock Artist

Greta Van Fleet

Judah The Lion

K.Flay

RagnBone Man

The Revivalists

Rock Song of the Year

Go To War Nothing More

Help Papa Roach

Run Foo Fighters

Rx Medicate Theory of a Deadman

Song 3 Stone Sour

Rock Artist of the Year

Foo Fighters

Highly Suspect

Metallica

Papa Roach

Royal Blood

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year

It Ain't Me Kygo and Selena Gomez

No Promises Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

Rockabye Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul

Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Stay Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

HipHop Song of the Year

Bad and Boujee Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Bodak Yellow Cardi B

HUMBLE Kendrick Lamar

Rockstar Post Malone

Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

HipHop Artist of the Year

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Gold-Link

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti

R&B Song of the Year

BED Jacquees

Location Khalid

Love Galore SZA featuring Travis Scott

Redbone Childish Gambino

That's What I Like Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Best New R&B Artist

6LACK

Kehlani

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Latin Song of the Year

Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

El Amante Nicky Jam

Hey DJ CNCO

Mi Gente J Balvin featuring Willy William

Súbeme La Radio Enrique Iglesias

Latin Artist of the Year

CNCO

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Nicky Jam

Shakira

Best New Latin Artist

Abraham Mateo

Bad Bunny

Danny Ocean

Karol G

Ozuna

Best Lyrics Socially Voted Category

Bodak Yellow Cardi B

Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Theres Nothing Holding Me Back Shawn Mendes

Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift

Perfect Ed Sheeran

Slow Hands Niall Horan

Best Fan Army

Arianators Ariana Grande

Beliebers Justin Bieber

BTS BTS

Camilizers Camila Cabello

EXOL EXO

Harmonizers Fifth Harmony

Lovatics Demi Lovato

Mendes Army Shawn Mendes

Mixers Little Mix

Selenators Selena Gomez

Smilers Miley Cyrus

Swifties Taylor Swift

Best Music Video Socially Voted Category

Bad Liar Selena Gomez

Bodak Yellow Cardi B

Despacito Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Im The One DJ Khaled

Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift

Malibu Miley Cyrus

New Rules Dua Lipa

Shape Of You Ed Sheeran

Sign Of The Times Harry Styles

Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato

Swish Swish Katy Perry

That's What I Like Bruno Mars

Theres Nothing Holding Me Back Shawn Mendes

Best Solo Breakout Socially Voted Category

Camila Cabello

Harry Styles

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan