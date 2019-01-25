Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Ed Sheeran's country estate, which is said to have started in a ''small building''.
The fire crews were called to the 27-year-old musician's sprawling £1.5 million country estate in Suffolk on Friday (25.01.19) morning, after reports of a ''small building fire'' on the property.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service representative said in a statement: ''Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth. Crews extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke.''
The cause of the fire and the state of any damage to the property is unclear as of the time of writing, but an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that there were no jobs matching the description of the fire in the county on Friday.
Ed - who is engaged to Cherry Seaborn - was born in Suffolk and has been buying up property around his mansion in order to expand his sprawling estate.
In January last year, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker bought four homes next to each other, and just months later, he was reported to be building a chapel on his estate in order to tie the knot with Cherry.
A source said of the Saxon-style flint building: ''Even though Ed is one of the world's biggest stars he does like to do things privately, like his engagement.
''Having his wedding on his own land would mean they could celebrate their big day with just their nearest and dearest and then head back to the main house of a big party after.''
It's said the development is essential for Ed to give him a place to ''retreat for contemplation and prayer'', and for his famous house guests to ''regenerate their spiritual strength''.
