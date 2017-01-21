Ed Sheeran has recorded a ''love song for Barcelona''.

The 25-year-old singer loves the Spanish city so much he penned a song dedicated to it which will feature on the deluxe edition of his upcoming album '÷'.

He said: ''I love Barcelona so I wrote a love song for Barcelona.''

But Spanish speaking fans of the singer will be disappointed to know that despite his love for the city, the track - which features the flame haired musician singing in Spanish - ''doesn't make a lot of sense'' because his knowledge of the Spanish language is limited.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''It doesn't make a lot of sense. It's just the Spanish words I know put together.

''Foy Vance, a guy that's on my label, we wrote the song together.

''There's one line where I say 'Siempre Vivre La Barcelona' which is actually Latin I think, but it just sounded cool. It means long live Barcelona.''

Meanwhile Ed - who recently returned to the music scene with two new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You' after taking a one-year hiatus - recently revealed he believes his upcoming album is his ''best work to date''.

He said: ''First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can't thank you enough.

''My new album '÷' holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I've been eager to get back and I couldn't be more excited for March 3rd.''

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker's third studio LP will give fans an insight into the global superstar's past relationships, family life, musical career and his one-year hiatus, which saw him travel the world.

'÷' will be released on March 3.