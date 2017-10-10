Ed Sheeran won the Song of The Year prize at the BMI London Awards at The Dorchester Hotel on Monday night (09.10.17).

The 26-year-old star scooped the coveted award for the second time in his career for writing Justin Bieber's hit single 'Love Yourself', which saw off stiff competition from Zayn Malik ('Pillowtalk') and James Bay ('Let It Go') to capture the prize.

Ed - who received the Song of the Year award in 2016 for 'Thinking Out Loud' - was also awarded the Dance Song Of The Year gong for co-writing 'Cold Water' with Jamie Scott and MØ.

Elsewhere at the awards bash, Jay Kay of Jamiroquai received the BMI President's Award because of his ''originality, which has inspired generations of musicians and fans alike''.

Previous winners of the accolade include Kenny Chesney, P!nk, Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, and Toni Braxton.

Upon collecting the gong, Jay Kay said: ''I'm very happy to receive this award tonight, it's been 30 years since I began a career in music, and I'm lucky to still be able to do my thing and express it through songs.

''There's still no better buzz really, than starting off with that 'thing' in your head and letting it get to the stage where you hear it on the radio, in front of loads of people, all over the world, it's a real privilege.''

Meanwhile, English rock band Foals - who received their first ever BMI London Award on the night - and Bipolar Sunshine were both handed Pop Awards for 'Mountain At My Gates' and 'Middle' respectively.