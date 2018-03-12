Ed Sheeran scooped up two gongs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (11.03.18).

The 27-year-old singer managed to walk away the awards for Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for his smash hit 'Shape of You' at the glitzy award ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ed's two wins were part of a possible five honours for the star, who was also nominated for Best Cover Song for his rendition of Little Mix's 'Touch' - which was a gong won instead by Harry Styles for his version of 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac - Best Lyrics for 'Perfect' which was scooped up by Niall Horan for 'Slow Hands', and Best Music Video for 'Shape of You', where he lost out to Harry Styles again with his video for 'Sign of the Times'.

Other multiple award winners of the evening included One Direction's Niall Horan, who took home the award for Best New Pop Artist on top of his win against Ed in the Best Lyrics category.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker's close pal Taylor Swift also won big on the night, as she scooped up the gong for Female Artist of the Year, whilst Cardi B was crowned the Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Korean pop band BTS also saw themselves take home two awards, as they managed to bag the Best Fan Army award, as well as the newly added Best Boy Band category.

Other winners included Louis Tomlinson, who won Best Solo Breakout, Maroon 5, who won Best Duo/Group of the Year, and The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin, whose track 'Something Just Like This' won them the Best Collaboration award.

An abridged list of iHeartRadio Award winners:

Song of the Year

'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Female Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Cardi B

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration

'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin

Best New Pop Artist

Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Rock Artist of the Year

Metallica

Country Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Dance Artist of the Year

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

R&B Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Latin Artist of the Year

Luis Fonsi

Best Lyrics

'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan

Best Cover Song

'The Chain' - Harry Styles

Best Fan Army

BTS

Best Music Video

'Sign of the Times' - Harry Styles

Best Boy Band

BTS

Best Solo Breakout

Louis Tomlinson