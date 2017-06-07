Ed Sheeran ''cracked'' Justin Bieber in the face during a drunken golf game.

The two stars decided to try out their sporting prowess after visiting a bar in Tokyo, Japan, and though the 26-year-old singer knew he'd probably drank too much to hit a ball from his pal's mouth, he still accepted the dare and things went badly wrong.

Ed recalled: ''[It was] just him, no security or anything, he came to this really, really filthy dive bar. We ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said, 'Go on! Hit it out.'

''I was pretty hammered and I was like, 'Focus, focus, focus. You can't hit him!'''

Although a heavily-intoxicated Ed willed himself to concentrate on hitting the object and not his pal, he failed, and has admitted he ''cracked'' Justin across the face when he swung for the small piece of sporting equipment.

He explained: ''I had this driving wedge and I [teed up] and I cracked him across the face!''

However, the Canadian heartthrob reacted ''really cool'' after he received the massive blow, much to Ed's surprise.

He told James Corden during his popular 'Late, Late Show' segment 'Carpool Karaoke': ''[Justin was] actually really cool about it, surprisingly.''

But this is not the first time the pair have enjoyed a wild, alcohol-fuelled night out together as earlier this year Ed - who is in a relationship with Cherry Seaborn - revealed the pair duetted with one another at a karaoke bar during their travels in Japan's capital, where they sang one another's biggest hits before coming together for a rendition of 'Love Yourself'.

Speaking previously, Ed said: ''Me and Justin actually sung that on karaoke together two days ago.

''He was in Tokyo. It was a really weird night actually, a really weird night.

''We went to a bar called Train Bar and did some shots, then we went to a karaoke bar and sung our own song.

''He was singing my songs, so I was singing his songs... and then we both sang 'Love Yourself'.''