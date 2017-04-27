Ed Sheeran was told by his label to keep 'Shape of You' for himself.

Steve Mac, who co-wrote the song with the 26-year-old flame-haired hunk and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, has revealed they had no idea how big the track would be and how they weren't writing with Ed in mind.

The 45-year-old producer said: ''Ed, myself and Johnny never even thought it was an Ed Sheeran record - we just thought it was a good little pop song.

''Ed played me what he thought was the first single from 'Divide', which sounded amazing. So we started writing and within the first two hours, 'Shape Of You' came along.

''In our minds we weren't writing for Ed at this stage, which is probably why it sounds like it does.''

Steve also revealed that Atlantic Records label boss Ben Cook advised the trio not to give it away to anyone else and insisted Ed should have it as his lead single on his record 'Divide'.

Steve told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Ben Cook got very excited and said: 'This should be the single!'

''They heard something different; that's why they're good at their jobs.''

He also revealed that 'Alarm' hitmaker Anne-Marie - who is supporting Ed on his current tour in the UK - was responsible for him meeting the 'Thinking Out Loud' singer, and ever since they've formed a great bond and they now write for other musicians together.

Asked how he came to work with the pop megastar, he said: ''It was all down to Anne-Marie. She called me up and said: 'My mate wants to write with you'.

''I rolled my eyes and was like: 'Right OK, has he done anything before?'

'''Kind of yeah, it's Ed Sheeran.'

''At which point, I realised I might just be able to find a gap in my diary.

''We have so many singles coming out for other artists. We have a great connection.''

Steve says the only difference between him and Ed is the fact no one knows who he is.

He added: ''I'm the lucky one. No-one on the street has a clue who I am.''