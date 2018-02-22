Ed Sheeran wants to write a song to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 27-year-old singer is a big fan of the annual music competition and is dismayed that his home country does so badly each year.

Ed isn't interested in representing the UK himself but he is keen to submit a track to give Britain the best chance of victory against the other acts.

Speaking on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2018 at The O2 in London, he said: ''I would love to write a Eurovision song. I don't know that I'd ever enter it singing it. But I don't think the rest of Europe wants England to win because of history and stuff.''

Ed has missed the chance to write for this year's UK act, former 'Les Miserables' star SuRie who will be singing her song 'Storm' at the event in Portugal on May 12.

Although Ed wants to help the UK win the crown, one Eurovision legend isn't convinced that even help from one of the world's most successful pop stars could lead Britain to victory.

Ed was given the Global Success Award at the BRITs but missed out on the other four prizes he was up for.

However, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker was happy to lose out in the British Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year categories to Stormzy because he felt the rapper deserved his accolade.

Ed said: ''Last year Stormzy should have won something and I would have felt bad to accept an award I felt he should have won.''