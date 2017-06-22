Ed Sheeran wants to herd sheep when he gets his MBE.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List for his contribution to the music industry over the last six years and has admitted sheep herding is one of the biggest attractions to collecting his prestigious title.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Ed said: ''I'd love it to be something like, you know, who was it, Stephen Fry got freedom of London and it means you can, like, take a herd of sheep over London Bridge.''

Asked if he would seriously do it, he said: ''I'd 100 f***ing percent do that. 100 percent.''

The 26-year-old pop star then joked that he would let Capital set it up if they ''took the flack for it''.

When Roman suggested they organise it for him, Ed quipped: ''You'd get sued and [industry regulator] Ofcom, it would be like a whole thing but I would love to. If Capital take the flack for it, I'm doing it.''

And the flame-haired star admitted he doesn't want just six sheep to sweep through the streets of the UK capital, he wants as many as 300.

He said: ''If it was up to me I'd take, like, 300 sheep over the bridge and people would be like 'what is going on?'''

Ed has also revealed he has been struggling to keep his MBE a secret.

Asked how he found out, Ed said: ''My manager told me probably about six weeks ago and I have, like, a big mouth. I can't keep a secret, like, it's known.

''So, yeah, it's been quite difficult to keep it secret but yeah, it's cool, my dad's really happy, my mum's really happy, my grandfather's chuffed, like my whole family are like...''