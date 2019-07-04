Ed Sheeran wants to build an outdoor kitchen in his back garden.

The 28-year-old singer has requested planning permission from Suffolk County Council to install a pizza oven, two barbecues, a large seating area and a cooler-come-fridge at his lavish estate in Suffolk.

According to The Sun newspaper, the documents read: ''The new outdoor kitchen is one 15cm step up from the deck so it is flush with the lawn and is paved in the same stone used throughout the garden.

''Planting softens the outdoor kitchen area into the garden.

''A 40mm thick sawn York stone bar and work surface has an inset butlers sink and two BBQs. Beneath the work surface there is a cooler/fridge and storage cupboards. The rear of the units on the path side is clad in black boarding to match the barn whilst red brick plinths support the work surface.

''A shelf near the pizza oven to the path side of the work surface has a down a strip light to help with food preparation.

''Electrical sockets are set within the units and beneath the bar. Brick clad pizza oven with a 1400mm high terracotta chimney.

''The internal dimension of the oven is 1000mm diameter - large enough for cooking 3 pizzas at one time.

''It is set on a 40mm thick sawn York stone surface and is supported by 860mm high brick walls to match the barn. Wood is stored beneath the oven.

''A small band of planting between the deck and pizza oven provides texture and softens the overall feel of the oven.''

His decision to expand his property comes just months after the 'I Don't Care' hitmaker infuriated his neighbours when he erected the two oak-framed boards bearing the words 'The Lancaster Lock' - in honour of his spouse, Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - to a barn he has converted into a bar on his grounds.

Despite the backlash, East Suffolk Council allowed Ed to keep the signs - despite him not applying for planning permission before he displayed them - as they cause ''no harm''.

They found the boards were not illuminated, would not affect neighbouring properties, and were not ''readily visible from outside the enclosed land''.