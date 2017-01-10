Ed Sheeran's ambition is to become as big as Adele.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter is getting ready to release his third album '÷' and the first two singles from the LP, 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill', have already been streamed over 13 million times on Spotify in just 24 hours setting a new record for the service.

Ed enjoyed a much-needed break from touring and social media in 2016 but now he's back he's hungrier than ever for success and hopes he can eclipse his British pop peer Adele when it comes to concerts, record sales and streams.

Speaking to Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on the KISS Breakfast Show, he said: ''Monday motivation is trying to be the biggest music artist in the world and even if I never achieve that and get halfway there, that's enough. Adele's set the benchmark so high, you just have to aim for Adele. And if you get half way to Adele you're laughing.''

Ed is good friends with Taylor Swift, who is famous for having her 'girl squad' of famous friends which includes Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham and Selena Gomez among others.

If the musician was going to put together his own 'squad' of pals his dream team would include Prince Harry, Big Narstie, former 'TOWIE' star Joey Essex and James Blunt, who he regularly parties with.

Revealing who would be in his 'squad', he said: ''Harry Windsor, because I don't really know him that well but I think I'd have a lot of fun with him. Narstie I'd say and Blunt, he's so fun. I've had the best nights out I've ever had with James Blunt. I reckon someone like Joey Essex would be quite fun.''

One of Ed's big nights out with James ended with the 'Lego House' hitmaker requiring stitches to a wound on his face which was caused when Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice picked up a sword to 'knight' James and accidentally cut him, leaving him with a scar on his right cheek.