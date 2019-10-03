Ed Sheeran wants to build a retreat for ''contemplation and prayer'' within the grounds of his estate.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker previously had plans to build a chapel within the boundaries of his Suffolk home rejected but has now made a new application for a smaller, boat-shaped space, where he could ''retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation''.

Documents submitted to the local council explained the building would be built on the eastern side of the estate because ''the rising of the sun is relevant both in the Abrahamic and oriental traditions''.

Ed - who is married to Cherry Seaborn - wants to use the facility for social gatherings, marriages and christenings, and hopes it will provide a haven of ''calm''.

A design statement submitted by architects Donald Insall Associates and obtained by the Daily Mirror newspaper said: ''It would address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings, and so forth.

''It would also allow the applicant's family, friends and colleagues to be able enjoy these things and join them in their observance.

''The proposed building would be a space truly ancillary to the main house, but apart from it in order to provide calm and separation.

''The applicant has [...] guests and visiting colleagues at [his home], people from around the world.

''Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia.

''Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance, when they visit.''

And the application contained reassurance that Ed wasn't looking to overshadow the nearby Church of St. Mary as the ''novel and modern'' design would have a ''sweeping boat-shaped feel'', a leaf-shaped roof and a ''cone'' rather than a spire, though it would have a lead roof and stained glass windows.

The statement added: ''Its design is reflective of shapes and forms that are familiar to all, allowing each person to interpret its symbolism freely in their own way, which reflects the principle of it being multi use and non-denominational.

''It does not seek to follow or ape a previous building typology, but is an evolved form of the Suffolk vernacular, having echoes of round towers, mills, wind pumps and so forth.''

Since buying his Grade II listed farmhouse seven years ago, the 28-year-old singer has restored or built a number of facilities including an indoor pool, a four-room treehouse, a hot tub, a wildlife pond, and a pub.