Ed Sheeran is wanted for an Arabic bi-lingual song by 'The Voice France' semi-finalist Anthony Touma.

The 25-year-old singer is originally from Lebanon and would love his song 'Walk Away', which currently has over 130,000 views on YouTube, to be re-released with two languages like 'Despacito', and his dream is to see the 'Shape of You' hitmaker record his English vocals on an Arabic version.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Anthony said: ''I am considering a remix for 'Walk Away' and maybe a latin artist or French artist on 'Walk Away'.

''We are looking at a version with two languages and I would to try one of my songs on the album with some Arabic to let people get to know my country a little bit better.

''I'd like to hear it in a pop setting.

''I would love to hear what Ed Sheeran would sound like on an Arabic song, but I think he's too busy for me now. Maybe in a couple of years.''

Anthony recently teamed up with Enrique Iglesias for a new version of his song 'Let Me Be Your Lover', which was released in 2014 with rapper Pitbull.

Working with his idol was a dream come true, but it was a lot of ''pressure'' to step in and re-write a melody for the 'Timber' hitmaker's part.

He said: ''I didn't believe it at first until I got a call from Enrique's team asking me to come to Miami to record the song.

''I flew out the duet 'Let Me Be Your Lover'. I worked on the bridge which was originally meant to be sung by Pitbull.

''The bridge was just rapping and I had to replace it with a melody so that is the part I recorded in French.

''It was nerve-wracking and a lot of pressure on me because it was my chance to show the world what I can do and work with an artist who I look up to.

''I knew people were waiting to see if I would do a good job of it.

''But I am very happy with the result.''

Anthony Touma's single 'Walk Away' is out now.