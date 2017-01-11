Ed Sheeran has unveiled the tracklisting for his new album '÷'.

The 25-year-old singer - who has just made his musical comeback following a year-long hiatus - took to Twitter on Wednesday (11.01.17) to share a chalkboard with individual pieces of paper with 12 songs titles; 'Eraser', 'Castle on the Hill', 'Dive', 'Shape of You', 'Perfect', 'Galway Girl', 'Happier', 'Hearts don't break around here', 'New Man', 'What do I Know?', 'How Would You Feel (Paean)' and 'Supermarket Flowers' (sic)''

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has already released 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle on the Hill', which reached number one and number two respectively in the UK chart.

The flame-haired hunk made history with both his comeback singles reaching over 13 million streams in 24 hours, beating One Direction with his new tracks, which had been streamed globally 6,868, 642 and 6,168, 395 times respectively, smashing Spotify's 'Day 1' UK and global streaming record.

Ed knocked the 'History' boy band, who achieved 4,759,698 streams with 'Drag Me Down' in August 2015, off the top spot.

And he recently admitted he plans on releasing seven more records before retiring.

He said: ''I'm not planning on doing the math symbol thing for all of them, but yeah, I have thought about that and I have another five lined up that will be [coming] after the next [album]. I have two more math things and five more different things coming up. Seven more albums and then I'm done.''

Meanwhile, the 'Lego House' singer has said he wants to become as big as Adele.

Ed enjoyed a much-needed break from touring and social media in 2016 but now he's back he's hungrier than ever for success and hopes he can eclipse his British pop peer Adele when it comes to concerts, record sales and streams.

He said: ''Monday motivation is trying to be the biggest music artist in the world and even if I never achieve that and get halfway there, that's enough. Adele's set the benchmark so high, you just have to aim for Adele. And if you get half way to Adele you're laughing.''

A release date for the LP is yet to be announced.