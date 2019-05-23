Ed Sheeran has unveiled his new album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

The 'I Don't Care' hitmaker has been working on the new EP - where he collaborates with a range of different artists - since he started touring last year and he sees it as a follow up to the No.5 Collaborations Project EP he made before he was signed in 2011.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It's available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x (sic)''

Ed's track with Justin Bieber and his new song 'Cross Me' with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock feature on the album and whilst he has revealed the full tracklist, he has yet to unveil his collaborators. Tracks on the album include 'Beautiful People', 'Remember The Name', 'Antisocial', 'Put It All On Me' and 'I Don't Want Your Money'.

The 28-year-old star previously credited his success to hard work and persistence.

He said: ''Persistence gets you wherever you want to go. My dad always said, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained.' It was never, 'It either works or it doesn't', you don't stop until it works, basically. I applied that to the 'Thinking Out Loud' video, rehearsing five hours a day thinking, 'Why the f**k am I learning to dance? I make the music, someone else can dance.' But I set out to do it and I did it. If you feel like you should do something but it's a risk, just f***ing do it. If it's positive, obviously. Don't do anything bad!''