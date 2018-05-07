Ed Sheeran's hit single 'Perfect' has been voted as the best song of all time by 30,000 Smooth Radio listeners.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter managed to grab top spot in Smooth Radio's All Time Top 500 - an annual poll held by the UK radio station which lists the nations favourite songs - with his single 'Perfect', which was released in 2017 and spent three weeks at the top of the Official Vodafone Big Top 40.

Speaking about his top spot win, Ed said in a statement: ''With 'Perfect', I wanted to write the best love song I could that was 100 percent me, so I'm over the moon that it's been voted the number one song in Smooth's poll. The fact that the listeners chose it makes it even more special and I'd like to say a big thank you to them for their support.''

And 'Perfect' wasn't Ed's only big win, as he managed to appear in the top 20 tracks three times in total, with 'Thinking Out Loud' placing fifth, and 'Supermarket Flower's coming in at number 17.

Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway said: ''It has been a phenomenal twelve months for Ed Sheeran - one of the most popular, down-to-earth and successful music artists in the world today. From the time I first met him years ago, it was obvious that he was a legend in the making and even though he's gone on to conquer the world, he's still the same lovely bloke as he was back then. Our listeners love him - and to see 'Perfect'z topping Smooth's All Time Top 500 is testament to the superstar that he is.''

Elsewhere in the chart, late musical icon George Michael - who passed away in 2016 - made a record 20 entries into the top 500, making him the most popular artist overall for the second year in a row.

'Careless Whisper' was just beaten by Ed as it finished in second place, with George also finishing third with 'A Different Corner'.

Other top scorers overall included Elton John with 18 tracks in the top 500, ABBA with 15, and Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and The Beatles, who all had 13 songs in the chart.

Meanwhile, Adele and Whitney Houston flew the flag for female singers, with Whitney's 'I Will Always Love You' rounding out the top five in fourth place, and Adele finishing in ninth, 12th, and 14th, with 'Someone Like You', 'Make You Feel My Love', and 'Hello' respectively.