Ed Sheeran is to play Lisa's love interest in 'The Simpsons'.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who recently made a cameo appearance in 'Game of Thrones' - will play the part of Brendan in a musical-themed episode of the popular cartoon, with his character being at the centre of a love triangle involving Lisa and Nelson Muntz.

Executive producer Al Jean said the role will be ''perfect'' for Ed.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ''We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England.''

And Al revealed that Ed's on-screen character will upset 'Simpsons' stalwart Milhouse.

He shared: ''When Lisa meets Brendan, Milhouse comes in and he goes, 'I've brought three kinds of waters - cold, warm, and lukewarm.'

''Lisa goes, 'I'm not thirsty anymore,' and 'Milhouse goes, 'Dammit!' That's the effect he has on somebody else ... The girls love him but he's difficult.''

Ed has also responded to his casting on Instagram, posting a picture of the Entertainment Weekly article.

He captioned the screenshot: ''This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ed revealed last month that he would love to star on the British TV show 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The flame-haired musician admitted he would relish the opportunity to participate in the dancing competition, or 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' at some stage in the future.

He said: ''I will 100 per cent do Strictly Come Dancing one day. I think something like 'I'm a Celebrity' would be fun, too.''

Ed is also working on creating his own movie and revealed he would love for Dame Helen Mirren to appear in it.

He explained: ''The movie is in the works but I don't have any time to shoot it until 2019.

''Well, there have been talks about another leading role in it like a love interest. I would love someone unknown, but I have always loved Helen Mirren.''