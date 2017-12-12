Ed Sheeran is releasing an orchestral version of 'Perfect' featuring Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The track titled 'Perfect Symphony' is released on Friday (15.12.17), and follows the rendition featuring global megastar Beyonce - which is currently number one in the UK - and sees Ed sing in Italian, while the 26-year-old singer/songwriter's brother Matt Sheeran has produced it.

Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, Andrea wrote: ''We're glad to announce that orchestral version of 'Perfect Symphony' by @edsheeran featuring Andrea Bocelli comes out this Friday. Orchestrated and produced by Matt Sheeran.(sic)''

Alongside a picture of the pair on Instagram, the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker added: ''Orchestral version of Perfect with the amazing @andreabocelliofficial comes out friday. Orchestrated and produced by my super talented brother Matt, little gift for you all before Christmas. Hope you love it as much as I do. I sing in Italian too which is fun x (sic)''

It comes after 'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed recently hinted he's dropping a new song in a bid to increase his chances of claiming this year's Christmas number one.

He said previously: ''I do have one more trick up my sleeve. It's not like a Beyonce trick, but it's quite a cool trick.''

Teasing it was a big star for the older ''generation'', Ed added: ''This next one, no-one's expecting.

''It's more for my dad's generation. It'll be out next week. You'll see then.''

Ed also previously said he plans on dropping a 'Despacito' style remix of 'Perfect', but it is yet to surface.

Describing it previously, he said: ''The vibe is that it's a remix to 'Perfect'. I'm just basically going to 'Despacito' 'Perfect.'''