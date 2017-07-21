Ed Sheeran is set to play the biggest festival ever held later this year.

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker will join 1,000 other artist in Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds' forthcoming global concert series Give a Home, which will take place in cities all over the world, in Washington D.C. on September 20 to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis.

Ed said: ''We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one. That's why I'm proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar's Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty's important work.''

Other artists playing in the concert series at top-secret venues around the world include; Above & Beyond, Eliza & The Bear, James Morrison, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, KT Tunstall, Nina Nesbitt, Nothing But Thieves, Rudimental, Sampa the Great, The Jezabels and Wild Beasts.

More acts are expected to be announced next month, but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the locations of the gigs, which is taking place in 60 different countries, as the finer details are being kept tightly under wraps until nearer the date.

The funds raised will support Amnesty International's work in documenting human rights abuses and violations against refugees and pushing governments to find a sustainable solution.

More than 22 million people have been forced to flee their home country, so the aim of the ambitious concert series is to unite people in showing solidarity with refugees.

Fans have until September 10 to apply for tickets through sofarsounds.com/giveahome. From the site, people will be able to select their city and the event of their choice to be in with a chance of winning two tickets. They will have the option of making a donation when applying for tickets.