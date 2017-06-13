Ed Sheeran is to perform an intimate gig at KOKO London in Camden on June 20.

The 26-year-old flame-haired hunk will perform at the venue, which holds just 1,410, for what will be one of the smallest shows he's played in a very long time.

The show is part of the second gig in the 'Capital Up Close with Coca-Cola' series, which only Capital listeners will be able to win tickets to by listening to the radio station.

The 'Supermarket Flowers' hitmaker is looking forward to performing in the British capital amid his extensive world tour in support of his record-breaking album 'Divide', as it feels like home.

Ed said: ''I love London, it's like coming home. I'm away a lot at the moment with the tour and I always miss the UK. The fans are incredible and I can't wait to play for Capital listeners at such an intimate venue.''

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''Ed Sheeran is an incredible talent and one of the biggest artists on the planet. He sells out arenas all over the world, so to have him perform in such an intimate setting just for Capital listeners is very special. We created 'Capital Up Close' to give hit music fans the chance to see the world's biggest artists up close and personal, kicking it off last year with none other than Justin Timberlake. This is going to be another incredible show!''