Ed Sheeran is set to make his comeback at the Grammy Awards.

The 25-year-old singer took a break from the music scene in 2016 but is set to return to the spotlight at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles in February.

A source told The Sun: ''Ed became one of the world's most in-demand musicians with his last album and the Grammys is the perfect place to make his return.

''Millions will be tuning in for his performance and he is planning to pull out all of the stops to really wow everyone.''

And the Grammys will just be the start of Ed's comeback as the star is set for a busy 2017, which will include headlining Glastonbury.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker will reportedly make one of his musical dreams come true when he tops the bill at the world-famous musical festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, next June.

And Ed's signing has delighted the event's organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis.

A source said: ''Michael is delighted to get Ed signed up.

''It's going to be a huge moment for the festival having him up there marking his comeback in front of a giant crowd.

''Ed's always said headlining Glastonbury has been a big ambition of his.

''Topping his three sold-out Wembley Stadium shows last year will be tough, but this is as big as it gets.''

Ed will join previously-confirmed headliners Radiohead at the event, while Foo Fighters - who were forced to pull out of the 2015 festival after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg - are expected to be the final headliners.