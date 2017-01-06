Ed Sheeran is to perform at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The 'Sing' hitmaker returned with two brand new tracks, 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of Love', on Friday (06.01.17) and it is reportedly set to perform at the ceremony held in London on February 22.

A source told the Daily Star Online: ''Ed is one of the greatest sing/songwriters of our generation.

''His performance will be a highlight of the night.''

It comes following the news that the 25-year-old flame-haired hunk is to make his live comeback at the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 12.

A source previously said: ''Ed became one of the world's most in-demand musicians with his last album and the Grammys is the perfect place to make his return.

''Millions will be tuning in for his performance and he is planning to pull out all of the stops to really wow everyone.''

And the Grammys and BRITs will just be the start of Ed's comeback as the star is set for a busy 2017, which will include headlining Glastonbury.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' musician will reportedly make one of his musical dreams come true when he tops the bill at the world-famous musical festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, in June.

And Ed's signing has delighted the event's organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis.

A source said: ''Michael is delighted to get Ed signed up.

''It's going to be a huge moment for the festival having him up there marking his comeback in front of a giant crowd.

''Ed's always said headlining Glastonbury has been a big ambition of his.

''Topping his three sold-out Wembley Stadium shows last year will be tough, but this is as big as it gets.''

'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You' are out now.