Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to open a live music bar/restaurant in West London.

The 28-year-old superstar - who is estimated to be worth £80 million - has purchased the Spanish eatery Galicia, situated in the bustling and opulent Portobello Road, with his long-time manager Stuart Camp.

The pair are hoping to have the exclusive venue, which is to be a private member's club, ''ready by the end of April''.

A source from the area told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Builders are hard at work making over the venue so it will be ready by the end of April.

''The name is up in the air, as locals liked Galicia, but Ed is keen to put his own stamp on it.

The duo want it to have a cool members' club vibe, with a shabby-chic style and a focus on quality music.''

The insider claims Ed - who secretly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn at their home in Suffolk in December - wants the bar, which is near to his other house in Notting Hill, to become his local boozer so he can escape from ''selfie-hunters''.

They added: ''The idea is to have an understated opening with an edgy crowd.

''Ed wants it to be his local and doesn't want to be inundated with selfie-hunters and fans.''

The singer/songwriter is believed to be considering calling the venue 'Castle on the Hill' in a tribute to his 2017 hit about Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, where he shares a sprawling estate with his wife.

It was recently reported that the Grammy-winner is adding a football pitch and a private beach to the property, which already boasts an underground pub.

Ed was reportedly granted planning permission from his local council to make some improvements to the garden, which will also include a greenhouse and fire pits.

Local residents had no objections but they have asked that any outside lights are turned off by midnight.

A source said: ''Ed might be a global superstar but he's a simple lad who loves his football. His idea of a good time is a kick-about with his pals - and his big pitch he'll be able to do that in the comfort of his own home.''