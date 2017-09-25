Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to make an estimated £75 million for his US stadium tour.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter is predicted to rake in millions upon millions for his 2018 run, as it is reported he could make as much as £2.5 million profit per show.

The run will see the 'Shape of You' hitmaker perform 30 concerts in front of around 70,000 people each night.

The tour will kick off in Pasadena, California, on August 18, and conclude on November 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marketing expert Brodie Cooper commented: ''He could play to packed houses for three months solid if he wanted.

''His revenues will be in the hundreds of millions.''

In 2015, Ed reportedly took £63,000 per concert on his 'X Tour'.

The multi-million selling star made staggering profits during his 17-month world tour and had already raked in £6.2 million halfway through the series of concerts.

Accounts lodged with Companies House at the time, showed his finances until March of that year, by which he'd played 99 of 179 shows, revealing he had assets worth £6.6 million and £4.4 million in costs, leaving his company with £2.2 million of profit.

Separately-filed accounts from another of his companies indicated he earned almost £3.4 million from record sales and royalties in 2014.

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer has been riding high on the success of his album 'Divide', which has been breaking records left right and centre, including becoming the first artist to ever hold all top five positions in the Official UK chart, with all 16 of the tracks from record making it into the top 20.