Ed Sheeran has got permission to build a party space next to his 'pub' on his mansion's grounds.

The 'Shape of You' singer recently got the go-ahead to build a bar, two barbecues and a pizza oven next to his pub named The Lancaster Lock. The bar will have six high stools and the oven will have a 4ft 6in chimney.

Suffolk Council approved the proposals as they said the project would not affect ''the amenity of neighbouring properties''.

Ed's £3.7 million housing complex has had many additions added to it over the last few years.

Since buying his Grade II listed farmhouse seven years ago, the 28-year-old singer has restored or built a number of facilities including an indoor pool, a four-room treehouse, a hot tub and a wildlife pond.

Ed previously revealed he keeps out of the spotlight in Suffolk to ''protect his mind'' and escape his fame.

He said: ''I used to live in New York and I went out every night but releasing Shape Of You took me to a new level of fame. I was meeting people every day from movies and music. I was getting sucked up into it. I felt myself getting drained. If I lived in central London and hung out with people, I wasn't sure if they were friends with me because of me, or who I am. That's why I moved here. All of these things are in place to protect my mind and it's working, I think.

''I have social anxiety. I don't like large groups of people, which is ironic given I play shows to thousands of people. I feel claustrophobic and I don't like being around many people. I have no problem with talking to people. But it's when people film me and stare at me. It makes me feel weird. It makes me feel like I'm not human. If you want to come up to me and have a conversation with me.''