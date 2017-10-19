Ed Sheeran will be back on stage performing ''within a month.''

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker was forced to cancel some of his upcoming shows in Asia after he fractured his right wrist and left elbow in a bike accident in London this week but, according to The Sun Online, he was overheard telling his friend Wiley that he was ''counting down the days'' until he could get back out there and perform again.

The 26-year-old singer was due to play Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall on October 22 before performing at the Osaka-Jo Hall, Seoul's Olympic Park - The 88 Garden, two dates at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo and a further two dates at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10 up until November 5.

But he announced earlier this week that his doctor had told him to slash the tour for the ''immediate future'' because both of his arms in tied up in a cast and bandages.

He said: ''A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.

''Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn't typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.''

Ed is also scheduled to play in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates throughout November.

And, although it's not yet known whether those dates are affected, it's believed the flame-haired hunk is hoping that he'll be able to recommence his tour by then.