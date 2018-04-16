Ed Sheeran is in talks to appear opposite Lily James in Danny Boyle's new music-themed movie.

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker has had cameos in 'Game Of Thrones' and 'Bridget Jones' Baby', but he now looks set to take his acting career even further.

According to The Daily Mail, Sheeran is in negotiations to appear in Boyle's upcoming music-themed comedy, which has been written by 'Love Actually's Richard Curtis.

It is not known if Sheeran will also contribute to the film score.

'Cindererlla' beauty Lily James will star as a teacher in the as-yet-untitled film, thought to be set in the 60s or 70s, whilst 'EastEnders' actor Himesh Patel is on board to play the male lead.

'Saturday Night Live' comic Kate McKinnon is also said to be in talks for the movie, which is due to start shooting this summer.

Boyle is currently juggling the project with the script for the new James Bond film.

Sheeran appeared as himself in 2015 comedy 'Bridget Jones' Baby' when Bridget attended Glastonbury fesitval.

The singer also made a cameo in his favourite TV show 'Game Of Thrones', with a fleeting appearance in the first episode of the hit HBO series' seventh season in July last year.

But Sheeran faced a harsh backlash from fams for his role - which saw him play a Lannister soldier who had a chance encounter with Maisie Williams' Arya Stark.

The 'Perfect' singer said afterwards: ''No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo. I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it.''

Sheeran also played Sir Cormac in five episodes of the historical drama 'The B*****d Executioner' created by 'Sons Of Anarchy' showrunner Kurt Sutter.