Ed Sheeran has tipped YEBBA to go ''onto massive things''.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has teamed up with the 24-year-old US star on the track 'Best Part of Me' on the pop superstar's new album 'No.6 Collaborations Project' and he has heaped praise on the the rising star, who has featured on songs with the likes of Mark Ronson and Sam Smith.

Speaking about working with YEBBA and Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton on 'Blow', both out now, Ed said: ''I loved making both records. Yebba is phenomenal, she's onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.''

So far, the flame-haired singer/songwriter has released five tracks from the 15-song record,

mega-hit 'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber; 'Cross Me' with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock and 'Beautiful People' featuring Khalid.

There are still collaborations with Eminem and 50 Cent ('Remember the Name'), Camila Cabello and Cardi B ('South of the Border'), Stormzy ('Take Me back to London'), Travis Scott ('Antisocial'), Young Thug and J Has ('Feels') and more to be released.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker started working on the project when he started touring last year and he sees it as a follow up to the 'No.5 Collaborations Project' EP he made before he was signed in 2011.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It's available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x (sic)''

The 'No.6 Collaborations Project' track-listing:

1.'Beautiful People' feat. Khalid

2. 'South of the Border' feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

3. 'Cross Me' feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. 'Take Me Back to London' feat. Stormzy

5. 'Best Part of Me' feat. YEBBA

6. 'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber

7. 'Antisocial' with Travis Scott

8.' Remember the Name' feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

9. 'Feels' feat. Young Thug & J Hus

10. 'Put It All on Me' feat. Ella Mai

11. 'Nothing on You' feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

12. 'I Don't Want Your Money' feat. H.E.R

13. '1000 Nights' feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. 'Way to Break My Heart' feat. Skrillex

15. 'Blow' with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars