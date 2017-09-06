Ed Sheeran, The 1975 and Adele will go head to head at the Q Awards 2017 to be named Q's Best Act In The World Today.

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker faces stiff competition from the 'Hello' singer and the British rock band as well as Punch, Queens Of The Stone Age and Depeche Mode, to take home the coveted gong at the Q Awards 2017, which will take place at Camden's Roundhouse on October 18.

As well as the Best Act In The World Today nomination, Ed also scored two more nods in the public-voted awards.

Ed's track 'Shape Of You' is up for Q Best Track whilst the singer also received a nomination for Q Best Solo Artist. He will go head to head with Liam Gallagher and Stormzy, who both received an equal three nods each.

Lorde also secured herself two nominations for Q Best Live Act and Q Best Track for her comeback single 'Green Light'.

Meanwhile, Rag'n'Bone Man, Girl Ray and Formation are just some of the stars set to battle for the Q Breakthrough Act gong with Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Sleaford Mods and The xx in contention for the Q Best Album prize.

Ted Kessler, editor of Q Magazine, said: ''Some people say that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but I disagree. I say that the Q Awards is the most wonderful time of the year and that 2017 is already looking like it's going to be the best we've ever held.

''The shortlists are certainly the Q Awards' most robust and diverse - perhaps because we left their finessing to our astute readers. They've voted for the first time, and in enormous numbers, to reduce our longlists to these final berths.

''In doing so they've revealed an accurate map of the very best music of the last ten months or so, an era where the divide between alternative and mainstream is ever more blurred: the best music finds a path, whether that's Ed Sheeran, Sleaford Mods or Stormzy. And that's the space where Q Magazine resides.''

The public can cast their votes and choose the winners for the following categories over at www.Qthemusic.com, with voting closing on Friday, 6 October.

The Q Awards, in association with Absolute Radio, will take place at Camden's Roundhouse on October 18.

A full list of nominees in voted categories are as follows:

Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe

Rag'n'Bone Man

HMLTD

Shame

Stefflon Don

The Big Moon

Pumarosa

Girl Ray

Formation

The Moonlandingz

Sampha

Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

Lorde - Green Light

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho

Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass

Q Best Album

Gorillaz - Humanz

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

Sleaford Mods - English Tapas

The xx - I See You

Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club

Stormzy

The Killers

Radiohead

Lorde

Liam Gallagher

Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK

Ed Sheeran

Lana Del Rey

Liam Gallagher

Stormzy

St. Vincent

Q Best Act In The World Today Presented by Buster + Punch

Ed Sheeran

The 1975

Queens Of The Stone Age

Adele

Depeche Mode

Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green

Bunch Of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

The Inertia Variations (The The)

Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

The Rolling Stones - Havana Moon

American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)