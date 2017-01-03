Ed Sheeran has posted another cryptic post leading fans to believe his new album is titled '÷'.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker posted a short video clip with the divide symbol on his social media accounts along with Friday's (06.01.17) date on Monday (02.01.17).

Alongside the moving image, he wrote on Twitter: ''6th January 5am GMT midnight ET x (sic)''

Naming his third LP '÷' would make sense as his previous record was 2014's 'X' and his debut record was '+'.

It comes after Ed took to his social media sites on Sunday (01.01.17) to share the release date with his six million followers.

In the short clip, he held up a piece of paper with the writing: ''New Music Coming Friday!! (sic)'', and he also captioned the video: ''Hello 2017... (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter changed his profile pictures to a shade of blue on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on December 13, exactly a year after he went on hiatus, leaving fans guessing he is about to announce a new record.

Meanwhile, the flame-haired hunk will reportedly make one of his musical dreams come true when he tops the bill at the world-famous Glastonbury festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England in June.

And Ed's signing has delighted the event's organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: ''Michael is delighted to get Ed signed up.

''It's going to be a huge moment for the festival having him up there marking his comeback in front of a giant crowd.

''Ed's always said headlining Glastonbury has been a big ambition of his.

''Topping his three sold-out Wembley Stadium shows last year will be tough, but this is as big as it gets.''

Ed will join previously-confirmed headliners Radiohead at the event, while Foo Fighters - who were forced to pull out of the 2015 festival after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg - are expected to be the final headliners.

And he is also rumoured to be performing at the Grammys held in Los Angeles in February.

A source added to the publication: ''Ed became one of the world's most in-demand musicians with his last album and the Grammys is the perfect place to make his return.

''Millions will be tuning in for his performance and he is planning to pull out all of the stops to really wow everyone.''