Ed Sheeran has made history with both his comeback singles reaching over 13 million streams in 24 hours.

The 25-year-old singer has beaten One Direction with his new tracks, 'Shape of You and 'Castle on the Hill', which have been streamed globally 6,868, 642 and 6,168, 395 times respectively, smashing Spotify's 'Day 1' UK and global streaming record.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has knocked the 'History' boy band, who achieved 4,759,698 streams with 'Drag Me Down' in August 2015, off the top spot.

The streaming record follows the tracks making it to number one and number two in the UK charts.

Ed wrote 'Shape of You' with pop superstar Rihanna in mind but decided to keep the song for himself in the end as he didn't think Rihanna would want to sing those lyrics.

He said: ''But then I was singing some of the lyrics and was like Rihanna is not going to sing these words so kept it to myself.''

And 'Castle on the Hill' is a ''love song'' to his home county, Suffolk.

He said: '''Castle on the Hill' is a love song for Suffolk because I don't think anyone has ever done that.

''I've shot the music video actually in Suffolk and the cast of it are people from my high school. The main guy who looks just like me is weirdly from my sixth form.''

The flame-haired star had originally planned to release his new music in September and confessed to playing some of his new tracks for strangers he met in the pub.

He added: ''The funny thing is while I have music waiting to be released I usually end up playing it to random people. Normally when I've been out drinking I'll be like, 'Hey mate do you want to hear my new song?' that happens a lot.''

Ed delighted his fans when he released two songs this week after a year-long hiatus.